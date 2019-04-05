AltaCorp Capital Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Shawcor (SCL)

AltaCorp Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Shawcor (TSE:SCL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCL. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shawcor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.13.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$20.64 on Tuesday. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$15.11 and a 52 week high of C$28.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$354.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$336.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 1.42999991075781 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Shawcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$33,033.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,967.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial. The company offers pipe coating, insulation coating, and weight coating systems, as well as custom coating and field joint application services for onshore and offshore pipelines; ultrasonic and radiographic pipeline girth weld inspection services for pipeline operators and construction contractors; manufactures and sells heat shrinkable sleeves, adhesives, and liquid coatings for pipeline joint protection applications; and designs and assembles engineered pipe logistics products and services.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.