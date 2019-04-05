Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $3,670,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,129,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $627,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,010.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,234.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,314.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,219.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $841.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $31.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

