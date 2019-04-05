Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Director Sells $46,098.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.00, for a total transaction of $46,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Ann Mather sold 38 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.90, for a total transaction of $42,746.20.

On Friday, February 1st, Ann Mather sold 40 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.10, for a total transaction of $44,524.00.

On Friday, January 18th, Ann Mather sold 38 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,215.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.70 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,380.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,349.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 56,169,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,027,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,643,016,000 after buying an additional 21,273,995 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 86,154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,789,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after buying an additional 20,764,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,316,919,000 after buying an additional 125,866 shares during the period. Finally, Lunia Capital LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after buying an additional 16,857,647 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

