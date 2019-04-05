AlpaCoin (APC) Trading Down 74.2% This Week

AlpaCoin (CURRENCY:APC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One AlpaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. AlpaCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of AlpaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AlpaCoin has traded 74.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00013189 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00064667 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000624 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000121 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000241 BTC.

AlpaCoin Profile

AlpaCoin (CRYPTO:APC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2016. AlpaCoin’s official website is alpacoin.com

Buying and Selling AlpaCoin

AlpaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AlpaCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

