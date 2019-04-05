Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NCV)

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

NCV opened at $6.25 on Friday. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

