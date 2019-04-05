Alliance Trust PLC (ATST) Insider Gregor Stewart Acquires 28 Shares of Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Gregor Stewart purchased 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 757 ($9.89) per share, for a total transaction of £211.96 ($276.96).

LON:ATST opened at GBX 7.58 ($0.10) on Friday. Alliance Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 6.69 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 758 ($9.90).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.39 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

