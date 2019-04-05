Alliance Data Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,331 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 608% compared to the typical daily volume of 188 put options.
A number of research analysts have commented on ADS shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $188.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $188.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.13.
Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $179.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $250.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.15.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Alliance Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.69%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.
About Alliance Data Systems
Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.
