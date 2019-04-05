Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Position Boosted by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 291.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,025,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $498,402,000 after buying an additional 213,658 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,304,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.77.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,520,702. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. The firm had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

