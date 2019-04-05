Alector Inc (ALEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Alector news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 411,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,822,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ALEC stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 357,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,587. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -5.21. Alector has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

