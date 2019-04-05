Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. 29,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 374.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

