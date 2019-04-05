Albany International Corp. (AIN) Holdings Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Albany International worth $15,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,552,000 after buying an additional 146,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,937,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,557,000 after buying an additional 117,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,937,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,557,000 after buying an additional 117,943 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth $8,457,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth $7,704,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $73.41 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). Albany International had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $251.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Sidoti reduced their price target on Albany International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

Featured Story: Correction

