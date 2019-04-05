Air Lease Corp (AL) is Underhill Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Underhill Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 512,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Air Lease accounts for approximately 9.3% of Underhill Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Underhill Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $17,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AL. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Air Lease by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,685,000 after acquiring an additional 91,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $18,979,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Air Lease by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Air Lease by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 304,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 92,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. 48,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,369. Air Lease Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Air Lease had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $449.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Air Lease and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

