Aion Hits Market Capitalization of $66.84 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $66.84 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00004434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, DragonEX, Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00382707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020063 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.01691402 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00266709 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001007 BTC.

About Aion

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 300,724,162 tokens. Aion’s official website is aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Koinex, Binance, Kyber Network, IDEX, LATOKEN, DragonEX, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, BitForex, RightBTC, Kucoin, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

