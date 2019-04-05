Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,539,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 285,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 35.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 146,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,141,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 123,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 123,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Maxim Group set a $22.00 price target on Agilysys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $19.64 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, Director Keith M. Kolerus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $415,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $984,551 over the last 90 days. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

