AgaveCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,801.00 (AGVC)

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. AgaveCoin has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $4,801.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AgaveCoin token can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, AgaveCoin has traded 122.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AgaveCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00386077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020131 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.02 or 0.01682179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00263467 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000993 BTC.

AgaveCoin Profile

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . AgaveCoin’s official website is www.agavecoin.org

AgaveCoin Token Trading

AgaveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AgaveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AgaveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AgaveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AgaveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.