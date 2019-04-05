AEterna Zentaris Target of Unusually High Options Trading (AEZS)

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,453 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,665% compared to the average daily volume of 139 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AEterna Zentaris by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEterna Zentaris during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEterna Zentaris during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEterna Zentaris during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEZS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of AEterna Zentaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of AEterna Zentaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.25. AEterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

