Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARPO) Major Shareholder Sells $217,857.22 in Stock

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO) major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 231,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $217,857.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures Ltd Novartis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 317,346 shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $314,172.54.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Securities lowered Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Guggenheim lowered Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 56,065 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

