Aeron (ARN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.98 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Aeron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00009855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kuna, Radar Relay and IDAX. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $9.23 million and $2.98 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00387269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.03 or 0.01684681 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00260229 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00001102 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Binance, Gate.io, IDEX, Kuna, Coinrail, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Mercatox and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

