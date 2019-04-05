Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $65.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.17.

NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.41. 5,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,259. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $507,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

