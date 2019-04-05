Aequus Pharmaceuticals (AQS) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:AQS) shares dropped 11.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 283,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 173,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Zepto, a precision pulse capsulotomy system that provides anterior lens capsulotomies during cataract surgeries; and Topiramate and Oxcarbazepine extended-release tablets for the treatment of epilepsy.

