Aena SME SA (AENA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aena SME SA (BME:AENA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €154.73 ($179.92).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($183.72) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($176.74) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Aena SME alerts:

Aena SME has a 52-week low of €137.05 ($159.36) and a 52-week high of €184.90 ($215.00).

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Aena SME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena SME and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.