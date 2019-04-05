Advisory Services Network LLC Has $187,000 Position in Aqua America Inc (WTR)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Aqua America by 3,319.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,390,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,910 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aqua America by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,043,000 after purchasing an additional 656,209 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Aqua America by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,693,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,102,000 after purchasing an additional 476,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aqua America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,017,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,834,000 after purchasing an additional 422,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Aqua America by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 523,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 370,102 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WTR opened at $36.33 on Friday. Aqua America Inc has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Aqua America had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTR shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

