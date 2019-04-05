Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 130,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 839,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 140,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,606 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,170,000. 66.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

In other news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $16,221,239.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,503.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $77,054.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,358.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 288,686 shares of company stock worth $16,379,639 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.99 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

