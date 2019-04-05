Advisor Group Inc. Sells 632 Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXS. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2,755.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 928,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 896,376 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXS. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE:BXS opened at $29.55 on Friday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $211.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

