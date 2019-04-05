Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 870.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,901 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,012.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,747 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $1,000,861.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,331.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $572,060.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,745 shares of company stock worth $3,199,589 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRIP. Cowen cut Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Tripadvisor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

