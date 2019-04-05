Advisor Group Inc. Has $176,000 Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. FMR LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,582.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,787,000 after buying an additional 549,983 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,475,000 after buying an additional 508,470 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 549,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,010,000 after buying an additional 403,590 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 855,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,581,000 after buying an additional 352,301 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,402,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,633,000 after buying an additional 338,387 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $98.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $122.77.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.68 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $31,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

