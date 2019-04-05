Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) by 1,227.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,327 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.56% of Aduro BioTech worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADRO. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,661,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 584,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 63,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 266,372 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 39,343 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $29,087.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,961.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADRO stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Aduro BioTech Inc has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $325.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.06.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 632.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

