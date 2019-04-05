Adobe Inc (ADBE) Holdings Lessened by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,854 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Adobe by 24,198.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,660,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,501,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,000,828,000 after purchasing an additional 349,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,000,828,000 after purchasing an additional 349,019 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,101,137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,059,041,000 after purchasing an additional 249,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lunia Capital LP boosted its position in Adobe by 23,384.5% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 8,928,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 13,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Thompson sold 41,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.23, for a total value of $10,191,758.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,825.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,411 shares of company stock worth $74,947,763. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $267.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.56.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

