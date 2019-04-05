Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $4,379,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $2,350,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,855,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 9,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $1,955,265.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,283.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $776,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,805,815. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $212.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $156.68 and a 1-year high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 367.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

