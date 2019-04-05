Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 63.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,307,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,041,000 after buying an additional 373,997 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $886,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 11,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $306.04 per share, for a total transaction of $229,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $229,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total value of $18,222,464.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,582,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,186 shares of company stock worth $26,010,927. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $299.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $361.99. The firm has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.39. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 726.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

