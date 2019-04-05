Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Invests $306,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 155,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,427 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 49,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $6,731,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,146,008.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,375,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375,106 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 57.99%.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.60 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

