Actinium Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $314.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a market cap of $262,804.00 and approximately $314.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 9,416,350 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . Actinium’s official website is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

