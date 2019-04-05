ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 166,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $5,376,944.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,532,685.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.