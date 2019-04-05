AceD (ACED) Price Hits $0.0345 on Top Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. AceD has a total market cap of $81,224.00 and approximately $115.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 42.1% higher against the US dollar. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000926 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 2,557,502 coins and its circulating supply is 2,354,922 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

