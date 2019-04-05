Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 453,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,521 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $19,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 554.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 648 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $31,116.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,237.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 706,206 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,366,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,824,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,461,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.41. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $59.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 849.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

