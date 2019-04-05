Acacia Communications (ACIA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ACIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Acacia Communications to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Acacia Communications to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Acacia Communications to an overweight rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Acacia Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.50 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Shares of ACIA stock opened at $58.79 on Monday. Acacia Communications has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.93, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acacia Communications will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 44,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,845,285.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,569,396 shares of company stock valued at $81,823,447 in the last 90 days. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,410,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,711,000 after purchasing an additional 391,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,410,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,711,000 after purchasing an additional 391,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,011,000 after purchasing an additional 46,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after purchasing an additional 620,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 354.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 639,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 498,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

