AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Holdings Boosted by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.2% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 409,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,711,000 after acquiring an additional 28,134 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 220,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 54,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% during the third quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $37,852.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,852.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,290. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.48.

AbbVie stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $75.77 and a one year high of $107.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 439.07%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/abbvie-inc-abbv-holdings-boosted-by-intersect-capital-llc.html.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.