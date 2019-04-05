AAR Corp. (AIR) Director Sells $120,126.45 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Anthony Anderson sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $120,126.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,954.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.00. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.70 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AAR by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter worth $1,087,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,945,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,718,000 after purchasing an additional 321,325 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/aar-corp-air-director-sells-120126-45-in-stock.html.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.