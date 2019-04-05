AAC Holdings Inc (AAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) to report $80.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AAC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.00 million. AAC posted sales of $78.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAC will report full-year sales of $327.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.33 million to $330.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $346.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AAC.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st.

AAC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,503. AAC has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of AAC by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of AAC by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 634,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAC during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AAC by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 70,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AAC by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 80,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

AAC Company Profile

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

