AA (AA) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

AA (LON:AA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 106.25 ($1.39).

Get AA alerts:

Shares of AA opened at GBX 88.45 ($1.16) on Wednesday. AA has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.28 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148.50 ($1.94). The stock has a market cap of $542.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company's roadside assistance services include breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; vehicle inspections, tires, and connected car services; operates driving schools that provide driver training and educative programs, and hotels.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.