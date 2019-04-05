$828.61 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will announce $828.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $819.99 million and the highest is $833.80 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $606.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BYD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $2,941,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,390,430.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,579 shares of company stock worth $4,893,971 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,978.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 671,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 638,716 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BYD opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

