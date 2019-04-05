8,000 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 4,623.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $80.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,162. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $81.59.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 6,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,618.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,755 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $784,577.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,079,735 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “8,000 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/8000-shares-in-paychex-inc-payx-purchased-by-global-trust-asset-management-llc.html.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.