$7.65 Million in Sales Expected for Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) will post sales of $7.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.90 million and the lowest is $7.40 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $11.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $44.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.55 million to $47.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $79.86 million, with estimates ranging from $74.22 million to $85.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 523.25% and a negative net margin of 91.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequans Communications stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 393,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. FMR LLC owned 0.49% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQNS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,878. The firm has a market cap of $84.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

