$684.58 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will report sales of $684.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $668.90 million and the highest is $692.00 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $974.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.78 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.01%. Ashland Global’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

ASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.23 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

Shares of ASH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.58. The company had a trading volume of 945,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,076. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ashland Global has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $86.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

In related news, insider Osama M. Musa sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $170,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,610,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 1,099.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,968,000 after buying an additional 425,860 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,097,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,911,000 after buying an additional 424,139 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Ashland Global by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 488,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,637,000 after buying an additional 238,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

