619,723 Shares in Materialise NV (MTLS) Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 619,723 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the third quarter valued at $3,951,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 35.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 24,999 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 27.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 116,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 26.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MTLS stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.72 million, a P/E ratio of 239.29, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.11. Materialise NV has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $22.99.
MTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. KBC Securities lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.07 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.69.
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
