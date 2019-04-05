619,723 Shares in Materialise NV (MTLS) Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 619,723 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the third quarter valued at $3,951,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 35.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 24,999 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 27.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 116,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 26.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Materialise alerts:

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.72 million, a P/E ratio of 239.29, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.11. Materialise NV has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.41 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. KBC Securities lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.07 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “619,723 Shares in Materialise NV (MTLS) Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/619723-shares-in-materialise-nv-mtls-purchased-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.