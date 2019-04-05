$6.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to announce $6.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.88 billion and the highest is $6.99 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $6.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $29.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.65 billion to $30.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $30.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.01 billion to $30.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARW. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.33 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 53,984 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $4,356,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,253 shares in the company, valued at $29,556,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 5,286 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $431,549.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,351 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,837. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 8,975.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,854,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $83.03.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

