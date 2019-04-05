$6.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Corp. (DG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will announce sales of $6.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.62 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $6.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $27.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.36 billion to $27.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.26 billion to $29.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.79.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 16,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $1,990,331.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,495.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total value of $3,627,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,060.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,115 shares of company stock valued at $14,920,502. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10,128.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,752,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 23,132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,207,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $216,226,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $122.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,951. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $86.87 and a twelve month high of $121.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.43%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.