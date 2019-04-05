550 Shares in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (IXUS) Purchased by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 543.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK in the 4th quarter worth $84,000.
Shares of IXUS stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a twelve month low of $1,050.00 and a twelve month high of $1,260.00.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS).
Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.