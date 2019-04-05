$5.97 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (PCAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post $5.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.12 billion and the lowest is $5.85 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $5.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $23.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.89 billion to $23.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.72 billion to $23.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 9.34%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33.

In other news, CEO Ronald E. Armstrong sold 15,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,684,934. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $99,895.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,763.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,989 shares of company stock worth $4,160,345. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1,116.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

