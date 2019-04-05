$484.54 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Flow Inc (FLOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will report sales of $484.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $482.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $489.00 million. SPX Flow reported sales of $490.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX Flow.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $538.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.38 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SPX Flow from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at $18,742,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at $1,693,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.16. SPX Flow has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $54.13.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX Flow (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.